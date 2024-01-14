Play Brightcove video

Chris Page brings us the latest weather forecast for Wales.

Headline:Turning much colder with wintry showers in places.This Evening and Tonight:Showers continuing near western coasts this evening, turning increasingly wintry overnight. Isolated snow flurries filtering inland too, giving a dusting of snow in places, mainly across Conwy and Gwynedd. Otherwise most places remaining dry. Turning frosty with icy patches. Minimum temperature -3 deg C (27 deg F).Monday:Sunny spells with occasional wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, these most frequent in western coastal regions. Feeling very cold, especially in areas exposed to the brisk northerly breeze. Maximum temperature 4 deg C (39 deg F).Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Staying cold with widespread overnight frosts and icy patches. Occasional wintry showers are likely, especially in the north where some snow accumulations can be expected. Crisp winter sunshine at times.