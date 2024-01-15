Play Brightcove video

Gwennan Campbell went to the 'wanna-be' city to find out more

It has a population of more than 40,000, it is home to the Scarlets Rugby team and it is even the location of Wales' first supermarket. Now, Llanelli wants to become a city.

The town's Chamber of Trade and Commerce has announced the campaign to have the market-town 'upgraded' to a city.

Its president, David Darkin, says city-status would help put Llanelli on the map and attract investment.

The official bid is expected to be made to the UK Government at the end of March.

If it is successful the town will join the likes of Wrexham which became a city in 2022.

David Darkin, who is also the chair of the town council, said: "Llanelli certainly needs something to happen to it to improve its future.

"We've got a lot of things going on here and we want to make sure a lot of people know about it.

He says he thinks city status will put Llanelli on the map, by showing it is a place to visit and invest in.

The market town will officially launch their city status bid in March. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

People in town have a mixed opinion on a change to living in a city.

Some think it will mean an increase in tourism and bring a boost to the community. One local said, "I think it would be fantastic for the area and the local community".

Others say they don't think the city is big enough and there isn't enough going on in the town.

Once Llanelli's bid is submitted, the UK Government will consider it along with all the applications from across the UK and announce its decision later this year.

