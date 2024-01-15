Play Brightcove video

A video from the scene shows flames billowing into the air

A nursery has to have burned down in a large fire on an industrial estate on Sunday night, according to social media posts.

T he Tots Play Nursery headquarters and the Wibli Wobli Nursery next door were caught up in the blaze on the Wern Industrial Estate in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

On Facebook, the woman who runs the toddler play classes said she was "absolutely devastated" by the fire and the business will have to "hunt for a new venue."

The nursery has since set up a GoFundMe page for people to donate to.

A local bakery, advertising the funding page, said: "Thoughts are also with all the other business that have been affected by this. The whole community is behind you all."

The fire started shortly before 8.50pm at one of the units on the estate, with the first call made to the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service at 8.45pm.

At the height of the blaze, there were more than 75 firefighters and tactical officers tackling the fire.

A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched by the police and fire service, with people from both services attending the scene.

One video from the scene shows flames billowing into the air near the Tiny Rebel Brewery.

The brewery released a statement saying their business had not been affected.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Wern Industrial Estate, Newport is currently closed. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."

Christian Hadfield, Head of Risk Reduction at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Joint Fire Control promptly mobilised appliances from South Wales, and the incident was scaled up.

"This is a mixed-use industrial unit that was fully involved in fire.

"There were no injuries or casualties.

"We had 8 pumps, 5 water bowsers, 2 Aerial Platforms, Incident command unit [and the] Environmental Unit."

Mr Hadfield added: "Police assisted fire crews in traffic management as the Fire Service tackled the blaze.

Crews are working to dampen down any flames and to tidy up the scene. Credit: ITV Wales

"The incident slowly scaled down from 0230, as crews made progress to extinguish the fire in specific fire sectors.

"Crews will remain in attendance, dampening down and making up the area before leaving the scene.

The fire was close to the Tiny Rebel brewery, although the business said it had not been affected by the blaze. Credit: Media Wales

"A joint fire investigation will commence to establish the cause of the fire and will be carried out by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire & Rescue service.

"We would like to remind our business community to ensure they have a current fire risk assessment and act on any significant findings."

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales were also at the scene.

It remains unclear whether more than one building has been affected.

There are no reports of injuries.