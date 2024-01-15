Play Brightcove video

Prof. Philip Banfield from the BMA speaks with ITV Wales reporter Joanne Gallacher.

A consultant in north Wales has said junior doctors are being "driven out" of the Welsh NHS because they are paid less than their English counterparts.

It's as thousands of operations and appointments have been cancelled at health boards across Wales ahead of the three-day junior doctors' strike which starts today.

Professor Philip Banfield is the Council chair at the British Medical Association (BMA) and works at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.

Prof. Philip Banfield syas junior doctors are being "driven out" of the profession in Wales. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He said: "The Welsh Government did commit to valuing junior doctors but unfortunately when push comes to shove they have not given the independent pay award that was awarded for this year.

"They've gone back on their word to try and redress the loss in value, not pay that junior doctors have had and it's come to a head.

"[Junior doctors] are paid less than their English equivalents and that has a knock-on effect. What we're trying to do is save doctors to save the health service".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Health Minister Eluned Morgan says "thousands of outpatients will be affected" by the walkout which will run from 7am on Monday 15 January to 7am on Thursday 18 January.

Between 70% and 80% of surgical procedures have been cancelled at Cardiff and Vale Health Board alone, according to Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Health Russel George.

He says it's a "frustrating" situation which will cause "severe disruption."

Ms Morgan wanted to reassure people "urgent and life-threatening care" will "continue to be provided" during the strike.

Play Brightcove video

The British Medical Association said junior doctors have been left with "no choice" but to take action.

More than 3,000 doctors with up to 11 years of experience out of medical school will potentially withdraw their labour from Welsh hospitals and GP surgeries across Wales.

The Welsh junior doctors' committee decided to ballot members in August after being offered another below-inflation pay offer of 5%.

They say it is the worst in the UK and 1% lower than recommended by the review body for Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration.

Some 65% of junior doctors eligible to vote in Wales responded to a call to take part in strike action.

98 % voted in favour of industrial action in the ballot which ended Monday 18 December

65% of junior doctors eligible to vote in Wales responded to a call to take part in strike

The BMA wants "full restoration" for its members and says their wage packet has been cut by nearly a third (29.6%) in real terms since 2008/09.

Its members have already been given a 5% rise by the Labour-run Welsh Government, which is below the 6% recommended by the independent remuneration body.

In England, junior doctors have already been given an 8.8% increase and have been offered an additional increase worth 3% on average on top.

In a joint statement, Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’ junior doctors committee, said: “No doctor wants to strike; we had hoped the Welsh Government had properly understood the strength of feeling amongst junior doctors in Wales.

Sadly, their inaction over this matter has led us here today, demoralised, frustrated and angry.

“After years of undervaluing our lifesaving service we feel we’ve been left with no choice but to stand up for the profession and say enough is enough, we cannot and will not accept the unacceptable anymore.

Junior doctors in England recently held the longest strike in NHS history, taking to the picket lines for six days. Credit: PA

“Our members have been forced to take this difficult decision because Junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6 per cent in real terms over the last 15 years.

“A doctor starting their career in Wales will earn as little as £13.65 an hour and for that they could be performing lifesaving procedures and taking on huge levels of responsibility.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

“We aren’t asking for a pay rise - we are asking for our pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels, when we began to receive pay cuts in real terms.

"Pay needs to be fair and competitive with other healthcare systems across the world to retain and recruit doctors and NHS staff to provide much-needed care.

“On top of this, junior doctors are experiencing worsening conditions and so doctors are now looking to leave Wales to develop their careers for better pay and a better quality of life elsewhere.

“This is not a decision that has been made lightly. No doctor wants to take industrial action, but we have been given no choice. Doctors are already voting with their feet and leaving the NHS and we are in a vicious cycle of crippling staffing shortages and worsening patient care”.