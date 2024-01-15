Vaughan Gething has launched his leadership campaign with his key aims to create “a fairer future for Wales” and "lift people out of poverty".

The Economy Minister, speaking at the Tramshed Innovation Station in Newport, a hub for small tech businesses and start-ups, said: “Across Wales, people are feeling the effects of 13 years of Tory chaos and austerity.

"When the Tories aren’t attacking the rights of working people, they’re lining the pockets of their friends, all while communities across the country struggle with the cost of living. It’s time for change.”

With a question mark hanging over the future of the way steel is produced at Tata in Port Talbot, Mr Gething says his focus is on its protection and steel production in Wales. He is promising he will not agree to transfer Welsh workers' jobs and emissions overseas.

To ensure the Welsh workforce has "skills for the future" - the vision is to create a new National Manufacturing Institute for Wales and to extend free flexible learning for workers on low pay to train a highly skilled workforce for the future.

Clean growth hubs would see clusters of environmentally friendly businesses that power local growth and better jobs - across Wales and encourage new community energy co-operatives.

Mr Gething said: “This is a high-stakes moment for Wales, but I’m hopeful for what’s to come. I want Wales to be at the very forefront of the green revolution that will shape our future.”

“In this century, it is our Party’s job to create green prosperity that is felt by all. Where power and wealth are shared amongst our communities, and not concentrated in the hands of a privileged few. I want us to rise to that challenge and work for a fairer future, built by all of us.”

Mark Drakeford announced before Christmas that he will be stepping down in March.

Jeremy Miles is the only other candidate in the leadership race. He has been education minister since 2021, having previously served as Brexit minister and counsel general.

During his campaign launch at the start of the month made five commitments.

They include a pledge to prioritise school spending, a "green economy status", to "cut NHS waiting lists", ensure there is "decent housing in our communities", "better transport" and a "stronger voice for the people of Wales".

