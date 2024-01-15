North and mid-Wales are likely to face disruption caused by snow and ice in the coming days, according to weather forecasters.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the area between Tuesday and Thursday.

There are warnings travel could be disrupted, power cuts could occur and there is a "chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces" on Tuesday.

On its website, the Met Office said: "Snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday."

The weather warning will remain in place throughout the day.

Wednesday and Thursday will see whether warnings cover larger parts of Wales.

The Met Office is warning of "A mixture of sleet, snow and ice [which] could cause travel disruption" on Wednesday.

It warns for Thursday there will be "Snow showers across parts of west Wales initially, [which] will increasingly affect northwest England later. Some travel disruption is likely."

The areas covered by the warning on Wednesday are Flintshire, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Conwy, Powys, Wrexham and Anglesey.

It will start at midnight and remain in place until midday.

Thursday's warning will spread further west, covering Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Conwy, Carmarthenshire, Flintshire, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire, Wrexham, Powys and Denbighshire.

The last weather warning will cover the entirety of Thursday.

There are no currently no weather warnings in place in Wales between Friday and Sunday.