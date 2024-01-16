There was a big rise in the number of drug-driving arrests in South Wales over the Christmas period.

Officers experienced an "exceptionally busy" festive period during the national campaign, Op Limit.

The number of drug-drive arrests has increased by 70% since 2022, with drink-drive arrests up by 2.6%.

157 drivers were found to be over the drink-drive limit, and 87 of those who were tested for drugs gave a positive result. Credit: PA

Officers conducted 3145 breath tests and 203 drug tests between 1 December 2023 and 1 January 2024.

157 drivers were found to be over the drink-drive limit, and 87 of those who were tested for drugs gave a positive result.

Roads Policing Inspector Michael Prickett said: “I am extremely proud of my officers for their work in taking these drivers off the streets.

“This was an exceptionally busy period with drink drive arrests increasing by 2.6% and drug drive arrests increasing by 70% since 2022".

He added: “Unfortunately, many people continue to choose to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and this has a devastating impact on communities and individuals.

“Although the festive period is over, officers will continue to pursue those who are determined to break the law.

Inspector Prickett warned: “If you’re found to be over the drink-drive limit, and/or driving while impaired by drugs, not only can you receive a criminal record, but you can also get a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine and an automatic driving ban of at least one year.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…