A delivery driver in Newport suffered "truly horrific injuries" after being attack by an XL Bully-type dog whilst handing food to a customer.

The dog jumped up at the man and clamped his jaw around his arm on the evening of October 21, leaving the victim fearing for his life.

Cardiff Crown court heard the man has been left severely scarred, requiring three separate operations and extensive skin grafts as a result of the attack.

The incident happened as the victim delivered food on behalf of a friend to the home of Stephen Halliday on Constable Drive in Newport.

Prosecuting, Sarah Iles told the court the man, who had previously worked as a delivery driver himself, checked the property for any indication there was a dog inside.

There were no signs so he knocked on the door, not knowing Halliday was looking after his stepson's dog, Bronson.

The delivery driver was settling the bill on the doorstep when Bronson rushed out of the living room, dodged around Halliday's legs and jumped at him.

Knocking the man to the floor, the dog sank his teeth into the victim's arm and clamped his jaw shut, causing him "extreme pain."

The court was told the dog then shook his head from side to side, not letting go.

Ms Iles said the delivery driver managed to get to his feet but could not release the dog's grip, leaving Bronson hanging from his arm. Halliday also tried to free the man but could not control the dog.

The victim later told police he thought he would rather lose an arm than his life.

He eventually managed to free his arm and climbed over a wall into the neighbour's garden, then crawling to the door to ask for help.

A neighbour drove him to hospital after it emerged an ambulance would take two hours to arrive.

The court heard 53-year-old Stephen Halliday, of Constable Drive, St Julians, Newport, told police in his interview there had been no problems with Bronson in the past and he usually responded to commands. He added the way the dog behaved had been out of character.

Halliday previously pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control that caused serious injury when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

He has 15 previous convictions for 51 offences, and had been given a suspended prison sentence a week before the incident for possession of cannabis, possession of a bladed article, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Defending Halliday, Joshua Scouller said it was accepted the victim had sustained "truly horrific injuries," adding his client felt "truly remorseful and somewhat traumatised" over the incident.

Mr Scouller also said Bronson was a "large, powerful dog" but had acted out of character and usually responded to commands.

Judge Paul Hobson said the delivery driver suffered "a truly disfiguring injury" and it was little wonder he feared he might die during the attack.

He also acknowledged Halliday had attempted to stop the attack and had been left "horrified," as well as feeling genuinely remorseful.

With a discount for his guilty plea, Halliday was handed an 18-month community order, as well as being told he must complete a rehabilitation course and stick to a nightly curfew for the next three months.

The judge added he wanted to give compensation to the victim but could not due to the defendant's lack of means and significant debts.

However, he said the prosecution should help the delivery driver to make a claim through the civil court or through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority.

The fate of the dog will be decided at a hearing on Friday.