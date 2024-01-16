Warren Gatland is set to name the Wales squad that will play at this year's Six Nations.

It looks unlikely World Cup captain and back row, Jac Morgan, will feature in the squad after a knee injury.

It's also unclear if another World Cup star, Dewi Lake, will feature in the announcement, following an hamstring injury at the weekend (12 January).

In 2023, Gatland's side suffered heavy defeats against all but one of their rivals. Though, a convincing performance at the Rugby World Cup is a sign things play out differently this year.

Wales' first game is against Scotland on Sunday, 3 February at the Principality Stadium.

