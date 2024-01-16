Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit will step away from rugby as he pursues a career in the NFL.

In a bombshell statement minutes before Warren Gatland revealed his squad for the Six Nations, the speedster announced his intention.

The winger will join the NFL's International Player Pathway program with the hope of making it onto the roster of an NFL team later this year.

He has been released by his club side Gloucester with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old said: "Opting to step away from international rugby on the eve of the Six Nations has been a painstaking decision but I am extremely excited to take up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge.

"Although this decision might come as a surprise, I would like to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean I am retiring from rugby, but rather at this age and stage of my life, I am excited to explore a unique challenge that has the potential to diversify my skill set."

Rees-Zammit hopes to earn a spot on an NFL roster in the United States for 2024.

The NFL UK has welcomed Louis to the programme with a message on X, formerly Twitter. It said: "We are excited to welcome Louis Rees-Zammit to the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) program for 2024.

"The IPP program provides opportunities for elite international athletes to compete for a potential spot on an NFL roster".

The statement continued: "Louis is an exceptional athlete, with a dream to play in the NFL, and we look forward to supporting him on his journey in the program."

Wales kick off their campaign in Cardiff against Scotland on February 6.

They then travel on the road for games against England and Ireland before welcoming France and then Italy to the Principality Stadium.Rees-Zammit said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter: "My best wishes go out to Wales for the upcoming Six Nations and the year ahead, while I will continue to closely follow the continued progress of Gloucester from afar.

"To all my followers, fans and family, I thank you for your support, and I look forward to having your backing throughout this next chapter."

