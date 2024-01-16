A 23-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times in his neck and body on Christmas Eve, an inquest has heard.

William Bush, originally from Brecon, was found with injuries in Llandaff at around 11.30 am on Sunday, December 24.

The inquest was told how police were called to a property on Chapel Street, in the city after being contacted by members of the public who said there had been a “stabbing incident”.

When officers arrived they gave Mr Bush CPR and he was taken to the University Hospital of Wales by paramedics.

In a tribute to William, he was described by his family as "a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend."

Police were called on the morning of Christmas Eve to a property near to Llandaff Cathedral. Credit: Kathryn Charles

Dylan Thomas, also 23 and from Llandaff, is charged with murder and has been remanded in custody while a trial date is set.

The inquest was suspended by the area coroner “due to the ongoing investigation arising from this matter”.

