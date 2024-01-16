Hospitals across Wales are "coping" on day two of the junior doctors' strikes despite facing significant disruption to services, according to the NHS Wales Director General.

Judith Paget says it has been busy but staff are managing to keep essential, emergency and life-saving services running.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan joined Ms Paget for a joint press conference earlier saying how she wants to "get back around the table" with unions.

Junior doctors across Wales have walked out over three days in a dispute with the Welsh Government over pay (Monday 15 January to Thursday 18 January).

Consultants and specialist doctors have provided cover, and routine operations have been cancelled to deal with the increased pressures.

The Welsh junior doctors committee decided to ballot members in August after being offered a 5% pay rise, the worst in the UK. Health is a devolved issue in Wales so responsibility for pay, waiting lists, and budgets falls to the Labour administration.

There were concerns that the strike action would put the Welsh NHS under significant pressure. Ms Paget confirmed that whilst there was disruption to services, hospitals around the country were coping with urgent and emergency demands.

She said "As of yesterday afternoon 13 of our 19 hospitals across Wales were reported being in 'level red', which is the busiest level for normal NHS services.

"But I'm pleased to report that be no adverse impact reported on urgent and emergency care service says because of the industrial action, I would like to thank the staff of the NHS and also the BMA for the constructive work."

This is the first in Welsh NHS history that junior doctors have walked out. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Unions have agreed with health bosses to return to work if the demand in hospitals becomes too great during strikes, however, Judith Paget confirmed they had not called on striking doctors to return.

When asked if there would be a revised pay offer made to junior doctors, the Health Minister blamed the UK Conservative Government for a lack of funding.

Eluned Morgan said the current offer of 5% is at "the limits of the finances available" to the Welsh Government.

Adding, "The UK government has failed to properly fund public services".

“We fully understand the strength of feeling behind the strike action but our funding settlement, which comes largely from the UK Government in the form of a block grant, is simply not sufficient to recognise the demands junior doctors are making,” she told the press conference.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

One junior doctor told ITV Wales the pay increase is " a real slap in the face.

"We work so hard for everybody and then just to say you’re not worth what you should be paid, let alone going above and beyond, just what you should be paid and you’re not even worth that.”

According to the British Medical Association, junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6% in real terms over the last 15 years.