People lined the streets of Merthyr Tydfil on Monday night (15, January), not to watch a star-studded parade, nor to catch a glimpse of a royal visit. They gathered to see two 44-tonne trucks, with a total length of 78m, travelling through the county.

South Wales' 'abnormal load' attracted crowds, keen to see a turbine being transported 34 miles, from Newport Docks to the Hirwaun Power Station, near Aberdare at about 5 miles per hour.

Spectators were part of Welsh history, watching what was the largest abnormal movement in the history of Welsh roads.

It is a journey which will be made two more times as hauliers transport a generator and transformer to the Hirwaun site in the coming weeks.

The streets were described by onlookers as busy, with one saying, "who knows when something like this is going to happen again."

It was a huge logistical undertaking. The journey was carefully by the South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) and Future Valleys,.

According the Merthyr County Borough Council, several traffic light, street lightings and road signs have been removed to allow space for the wide cargo. They will be replaced once all three abnormal loads have passed through.

It also required Gwent Police and South Wales Police to escort the loads.

Once all three deliveries are made: the turbine, generator and transformer they will help manage the stability of the national power grid.

There are two more similar journey planned over the coming weeks. Credit: Stephen Matthews Photography

Councillor David Hughes, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council said, “It was quite the spectacle to see! And it was great to see lots of people braving the freezing temperatures and lining the full route to see the vehicle and take pictures.

“The operation was a success, despite the last-minute change to the original plan, and the vehicles arrived at its destination in Baverstocks at 3:30am.

“We realise there was some disruption to residents living along the route, so we’d like to thank them for their cooperation and support.

“We are expecting the transportation of the remaining parts over the next two consecutive weekends to go ahead as planned.”

The next two journeys will also be made in the evenings to reduce the amount of disruption caused by road closures, but people are warned to check before they travel.

There will be closures on road in and around Raglan, Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr.

