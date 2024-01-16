The Latest Weather Forecast for Wales

Play Brightcove video

This Evening and Tonight:Largely dry with clear spells this evening and turning very cold and frosty. Wintry showers arriving in the north later this evening, these spreading south overnight, with an increasing risk of ice later. Patchy snow accumulations, mainly on northern hills. Minimum temperature -4 deg C (25 deg F).Wednesday:Frosty with icy surfaces at first, then a crisp winter's day with sunny periods. Largely dry but wintry showers are likely in western coastal regions with isolated ones elsewhere. Cold. Maximum temperature 4 deg C (39 deg F).Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:Largely sunny and cold on Thursday with snow showers in western areas, though developing elsewhere later. Sunny spells and less cold on Friday, then wet, windy and milder on Saturday.