A woman charged with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Haverfordwest has appeared in court today (Tuesday 16 January).

Papaipit Linse of Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was charged with the murder of Louis Linse on Wednesday, 10 January.

The 42-year-old appeared via videolink at Swansea Crown Court and spoke through an interpreter.

Ms Linse confirmed her name and address and was remanded into custody.

A statement from Dyfed Powys Police said officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at 10.45 am on Wednesday, 10 January.

The force added: "A seven-year-old boy was confirmed to have died shortly after."

Ms Linse must return to court for a plea hearing on 27 February.