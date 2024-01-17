Oldest signs of life could have been discovered in Carmarthenshire

Fossils found in a south Wales quarry could be some of the oldest signs of complex life in the world.

New techniques used by researchers have allowed the fossils, which were found at Coed Cochion Quarry in Carmarthenshire, to be accurately dated for the first time.

By placing them on a historical timeline, researchers say they have been able to track a key moment in the evolution of the first animals on Earth.

The jellyfish-like creatures are among the earliest evidence found of multi-celled organisms, say scientists.

The lead author of the study, PhD student Anthony Clarke, from the Timescales of Mineral Systems Group, said researchers used volcanic ash layers to date the fossils.

He said the Coed Cochion Quarry contains "the richest occurrence of shallow marine life in Britain" and through these new techniques, researchers were able to date the fossils to 565 million years.

He continued: “These creatures would in some ways resemble modern-day marine species such as jellyfish, yet in other ways be bizarre and unfamiliar. Some appear fern-like, others like cabbages, whereas others resembled sea pens.”

Professor Chris Kirkland, the study's co-author, said: “These Welsh fossils appear directly comparable to the famous fossils of Ediacara in South Australia.

“The fossils, including creatures like the disc-shaped Aspidella Terranovica, showcase some of the earliest evidence of large-scale multicellular organisms, marking a transformative moment in Earth’s biological history.

“Ediacaran fossils record the response of life to the thaw out from a global glaciation, which shows the deep connection between geological processes and biology."

He added: “Our study underscores the importance of understanding these ancient ecosystems in order to unravel the mysteries of Earth’s past and shape our comprehension of life’s evolution.”

