Former Wales international Dan Biggar has been announced as a pundit for ITV's coverage of the upcoming Six Nations.

The Ex-Wales skipper will join former team-mate Jamie Roberts, alongside the likes of ex-Ireland captains Brian O’Driscoll and Rory Best as well as England World Cup winners Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio.

The news has been welcomed by fans, with one writing on X (formally known as Twitter): "Dan Biggar. Well done you. He’ll be a star."

While another said: "Great to see Dan Biggar getting snapped up ITV for the Six Nations. He'll be fantastic."

The news comes just a few days after Sir Clive Woodward revealed he would be standing down as a pundit for the channel after nearly 10 years of service.

Former Wales captain Gareth Thomas, who was a part of the team that covered the World Cup in France for the broadcaster, is also not involved in their punditry line-up for the tournament.

This year's tournament marks the latest in a deal between ITV and the BBC that sees Six Nations matches shared between both broadcasters on television and online with ITV's matches aired on ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, and UTV.

ITV SIX NATIONS SCHEDULE

2 February - France v Ireland

3 February - Italy v England

1 February - England v Wales

11 Feb - Ireland v Italy

24 February - Ireland v Wales

9 March - Italy v Scotland

9 March - England v Ireland

16 March - Ireland v Scotland

16 March - France v England

