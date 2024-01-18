A man fined for breaking the new default 20mph speed limit during its trial period said politicians talking about "warnings and bedding-in periods" make his "blood boil."

Owen Bright was one of the first people fined for breaking the speed limit on a road in St Brides Major, Vale of Glamorgan, which has now been returned to 30mph.

More people were fined in St Brides Major in the trial period of the new speed limit, between January and August, than have been across the entirety of Wales since 20mph became the new default in September last year.

The road in St Bridges Major where Mr Bright was caught speeding. Credit: Google Maps/Media Wales

Mr Bright paid an £85 fine and went on a speed awareness course.

H e agrees with having a lower speed limit in the village, but he thinks the idea of people being given the chance to explain whether they understood the restrictions is "nonsense."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously said people who are "genuinely confused" will not be fined and would be able to speak to police.

There is also a scheme where speeding drivers are stopped and offered the opportunity to do a roadside course to avoid a fine or points.

Mr Bright said: "At the time I just had to take it on the chin and endure the speed awareness course and £85 fine but when I hear them talk about warnings and bedding-in periods it does make my blood boil.

He continued: "I actually agree with 20 mph for part of St Brides but why was the police motorcycle on the edge of the village instead of by the school or shop? Almost all tickets are issued automatically now so this idea of a roadside chat is just nonsense."

Most people are unaware they have been caught by a GoSafe camera until they receive a letter through the post.

First Minister Mark Drakeford previously said people who are "genuinely confused" would not be fined. Credit: PA Images

A GoSafe spokesperson said: “Enforcement was used in two locations in St Brides Major in response to numerous speeding concerns from the local community.

“The aim of this enforcement activity is always our main objective - to reduce the risk of casualties on the road.”

