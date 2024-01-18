Play Brightcove video

The village of Nant-y-Moch had overlooked the River Rheidol for centuries.

At its heart was a Victorian chapel and a neighbouring farm that dated back to the 1770s.

It was typical of so many small, rural communities in this part of Wales that had worked the land for centuries.

But life in this corner of the Cambrian Mountains would soon change forever as the Nant-y-Moch valley was transformed beyond recognition and age old traditions were swept away.

In February 1962, the last ever service was held at the old chapel.

After the service, its graveyard was moved to another church as bulldozers moved in.

Stone by stone, the hamlet of Nant-y-Moch was torn down and the chapel and farmhouse were reduced to rubble.

The Nant-y-Moch valley was eventually flooded to make way for the Rheidol hydro-electric scheme.

