Schools shut across north Wales because of snow

Dozens of schools across north Wales are shut on Thursday (18 January) because of snow, with temperatures dropping as low as -9°C in Powys.

It comes with a yellow weather warning in place for snow in north and west Wales this morning and follows days of particularly cold weather.

Schools are shut in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Ceredigion and Conwy.

Gwynedd and Pembrokeshire have an equally high number of closures, with 17 schools in each local authority area shut for the day. In Gwynedd, another school is planning to open in the afternoon, while another is just open to staff.

Pembrokeshire and Gwynedd councils both have 17 schools closed across their local authority areas. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, eight schools are closed in Ceredigion, as well as six in Carmarthenshire and four on Anglesey.

One school, Ysgol Dolwyddelan, is closed in Conwy due to the adverse weather conditions.

There have been weather warnings from the Met Office covering parts of north and west Wales since Tuesday.

However, the final warning cleared at 11am on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the whole of Wales for Sunday.

Snow showers are set to fade going into Thursday evening, although it will remain bitterly cold with lows of -4°C overnight.

That will lead to "another widespread and severe frost" into Friday morning, with icy patches, according to the Met Office.

By the weekend, the weather will start to change, with the weather becoming milder, wetter and windier going into next week.

