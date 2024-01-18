Tata Steel is to close both of its blast furnaces at its steelworks in Port Talbot which could lead to up to 3,000 job losses, ITV News understands.

Although there is hope a few hundred jobs could be saved in the transition period.

Unions representing steelworkers met bosses of Tata in London today for talks about the future of the company.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB National Officer, said:"Large-scale job losses would be a crushing blow to Port Talbot and UK manufacturing in general.

“It doesn’t have to be this way - unions provided a realistic, costed alternative that would rule out all compulsory redundancies.

“This plan appears to have fallen on deaf ears and now steelworkers and their families will suffer."

The steel giant was due to make an announcement back in November when its board met to discuss plans to decarbonise the site.

But that was delayed after the company started a "formal information and consultation process", with unions putting forward an "alternative plan to avoid massive job cuts".

Tata warned last year that its UK operations were under threat unless it secured government funding to help it move to less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces.

Tata will spend hundreds of millions of pounds on decarbonising steel production in a bid to secure the future of its Port Talbot plant Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Just over two months ago, a Tata Steel spokesperson told ITV Wales: “We believe our £1.25 billion proposal to transition to green steel making will secure the business for the longer term, bolster UK steel security and help develop a green ecosystem in the region."

The UK Government was asked for up to £500m - with Tata also set to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on a development aimed at securing the future of the plant.

The trade union Unite last year called on the government to intervene by taking a stake in the UK steel industry to ensure that it "not only survives but also thrives".

Its general secretary Sharon Graham doesn't believe taxpayers should be footing the bill for new investment "unless that is linked to binding job guarantees".

Port Talbot has two blast furnaces to produce steel used in everything from cars to cans.

Research from Cardiff University showed that the total economic impact of Tata was £3.2 billion in Wales per year.

Tony Davies, who has worked at the plant for 31 years, told ITV Wales last September how some of the youngsters who had recently joined the company were now "panicking" about the future of their livelihoods.

He said: "Port Talbot town was built around Port Talbot steelworks. If we lose [the steelworks] then we're destroying the community."

Producing steel requires heating carbon and iron to an extremely high temperature. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

What is the change?

Tata Steel is expected to announce, with the investment from the UK Government, that a new electric arc furnace for greener steel production at Port Talbot will be up and running in three years.

Instead of using iron ore and coal, scrap steel is melted using an electric arc between two electrodes.

The proposed agreement would see the Port Talbot plant change, which requires fewer workers.

How are other countries decarbonising steel?

There are currently 38 green steel projects in progress across the EU, nine of which are in Germany.

No country is yet producing steel using green hydrogen though Germany has one plant using blue hydrogen, meaning the gas is made from fossil fuels.

The UK has one project in the pipeline on the Humber which would use blue hydrogen.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…