Alan Davies worked in the plant's locomotive department.

"The first thing you notice is the smell."

Former steelworker and poet, Alan Davies, melancholically remembers the Port Talbot works in 1993 for the 'Way of Life - Steelman' programme on HTV.

He had worked in the Port Talbot steelworks for 14 years and throughout his time there wrote poems about the town.

On Friday 19 January, Tata Steel confirmed plans to close both blast furnaces at the site - its biggest UK plant.

The move puts nearly 3,000 jobs at risk UK-wide.

Most of the cuts will be at Port Talbot in south Wales, with about 2,800 roles potentially affected, with 2,500 jobs lost in the next 18 months.

Tata says a 45-day consultation will get underway as part of its plan to "transform and restructure its UK business".

