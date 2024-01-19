Large fire breaks out at Bridgend Industrial Estate

Play Brightcove video

Fire crews are currently in attendance at a fire at Bridgend Industrial Estate.

A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Bridgend.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that ten appliances are currently at the scene. A number of officers are in attendance, as well as three aerials, a control unit, and an environmental unit.

Images from the scene show flames and thick smoke coming from one of the buildings on an industrial estate in the Corychurch area.

South Wales Police has advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today (19 January), at approximately 8:54pm, to reports of a large fire on the Bridgend industrial estate.

"We sent one operations manager and one Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene."

The incident is ongoing.

