The Welsh and UK Governments have intensified their criticism of each other’s handling of the Tata Steel crisis.

The UK Government has been accused of failing to “enter the pitch and actually bat for Wales” while the Prime Minister has criticised ministers in Cardiff for not putting up any money to try to limit redundancies.

At the same time, the Prime Minister has been criticised for not finding time for an emergency call with Mark Drakeford who’s been, in turn, criticised for not previously showing any interest in such talks.

Both Labour and Conservatives are accusing the other of playing politics.

On the Conservative side, there is frustration that while ministers in London have ploughed in £500m to prevent Tata ending steel working in Wales, they say the Welsh Government has “done nothing” and hasn’t put in any money.

Party figures say that contrasts with “wasting millions on more politicians and blanket 20mph roads” - a reference to the Welsh Government’s controversial default speed limit on residential roads.

At the same time Labour sources say that the UK Government could have done more to avoid the thousands of redundancies which are now likely and that if Labour were in power in Westminster, “Welsh steelworkers would not have woken up to this news today."

During a visit to Tata’s plant in Port Talbot, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said that “We want the UK Government to enter the pitch and actually bat for Wales and bat for Britain. I don’t think you can say they have done that in a way that recognises the sovereign asset that steelmaking provides.

“The final whistle hasn’t been blown yet.

“It’s still possible that if there is a general election at the right time this year, you could still see a future for blast furnace steelmaking, and a genuinely just transition to low carbon steel production here in Wales.”

The plans put thousands of jobs at risk UK wide. Credit: Tata Steel

Speaking before the official announcement came, Rishi Sunak highlighted the UK Government’s £500m investment in Tata.

The Prime Minister said that “The company is investing more money in order to safeguard thousands of jobs, and that’s something that the UK Government has done.

“The Welsh Government did not participate in that and that’s because we cared about those jobs, and the future of steelmaking in Wales and the UK, because there’s an announcement coming later, but it’s important that we wait for that.”

Another area of tension that has emerged between the two governments is over communications between the two men at the top.

Last night (Thursday) Mark Drakeford wrote to Rishi Sunak asking for an urgent call to discuss Tata.

A man talks to Rishi Sunak as he meets members of the public during a walkabout in Winchester, Hampshire Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA

He wrote that “I am aware that you have been briefed by Tata Steel on the closure of their blast furnaces and the imminent loss of thousands of jobs, mainly in Port Talbot, South Wales.

The UK Government has invested £500 million into the green-steel technology. Credit: Tata Steel

“I am sure you will agree with me that the loss of production of virgin steel at scale will have a profound impact on the UK’s economy and I would ask if you and I could have an urgent discussion regarding this strategic matter at your earliest convenience."

However, according to the First Minister's Official spokesman, Number Ten told them that the Prime Minister was not available to take a call.

Writing on X, Labour’s Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said “What is the point of Rishi Sunak? Tata workers' livelihoods are on the line, and he won't even answer his phone.”

Asked by ITV Wales News if the Prime MInister’s refusal was disrespectful, the Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said, “No it’s not at all. Mark Drakeford hasn’t once wanted to speak to me about this despite the fact that months ago I set up the transition board with a hundred million pounds budget. Vaughan Gething has been coming along and Mark Drakeford has got my mobile phone number.

“I’m more than happy to speak to him to brief him about any of this but he wasn’t interested until this story hit the papers yesterday.

“If he does want a chat, I’m here and Kemi Badenoch can speak to him - she was tantamount to setting up that deal which means we’re getting an electric arc furnace.

“I’m very happy to talk to Mark Drakeford but up till now he hasn’t wanted to talk to us. So that’s why there hasn’t been a conversation.”

It seems that having two different parties in power at different ends of the M4 along with the heightened politics of an election year is doing nothing but inflaming what is already a very difficult situation.

