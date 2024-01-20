A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, after a fire completely destroyed a building at the Bridgend Industrial Estate.

The fire, which happened on Friday evening, saw the former Sony UK unit completely burnt to the ground.

South Wales Police say the man is currently being questioned at Queen’s Road police station.

Fire crews spent hours tackling the blaze overnight, which included ten appliances being sent to the scene as well as an aerial ladder platform and two water ladders.

Footage showing fire raging through one of the buildings at the Bridgend Industrial Estate

South Wales Police say as of yet, there have been no reports of any injuries and the building was safely evacuated.

Local road closures are still in place and members of the public are being advised to avoid the area, especially with the forecast high winds.

Drone footage from Matthew Horwood shows the extent of the damage

In a statement on Saturday morning, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have said "resources have been scaled back to an Aerial Ladder Platform and two Water Ladders.

"Crews remain at the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area until all cordens are lifted."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today (19 January), at approximately 8:54pm, to reports of a large fire on the Bridgend industrial estate.

"We sent one operations manager and one Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene."

