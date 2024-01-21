Newport County are closing their ticket office for general sale tickets against Manchester United after staff faced "appalling abuse and threatening behaviour" from fans.

The Exlies are welcoming the Premier League side to Rodney Parade on Sunday 28 January after reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But the club says general sale tickets will only be available to purchase online after staff received abuse following the priority purchase last Thursday.

In a statement on its website, County said, "the club will not condone this behaviour towards any member of its staff and will employ a zero-tolerance policy going forward which may result in stadium bans or legal action.

Newport have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating National League side Eastleigh in their third round replay. Credit: PA Images

"The club’s small pool of staff has worked extremely hard across long hours in recent weeks to organise the two sell-out games against Wrexham and Manchester United.

"The club would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment."

County announced last week that construction of extra seating in the North Stand was taking place to increase the number of fans in the stadium against the Red Devils.

The move brings the capacity at Rodney Parade to 9,000.

