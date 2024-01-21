A woman in Llanelli has reportedly escaped after an attempted kidnap late on Saturday 20 January.

Dyfed-Powys Police say they are investigating the attempted kidnap in the Bynea area of the town, which occurred at around 11.45pm yesterday.

A woman has reported that a man in a dark red, possibly burgundy coloured car approached her while she was walking along Tan Y Graig Road from the British Royal Legion pub.

The man, described as having dark hair and an accent that is not local to the area, asked her to get into the car. When she would not, he exited the car and tried to drag her to the vehicle.

Thankfully, the woman escaped to a nearby house – she was not harmed but is understandably shaken by the incident.

Extensive CCTV and house to house enquiries have been carried out, and police are now appealing to the public to help them identify the car and the driver.

The investigation has established that the car travelled along Hendre Road from Tan Y Graig Road.

The force is encouraging local people to check CCTV and doorbell or dashcam footage for sightings of the car. The incident is currently being treated as isolated.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/ DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys. police.uk, or by calling 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

