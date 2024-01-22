Christopher Kapessa died after being deliberately pushed into a river in south Wales in July 2019, a coroner has found in a narrative conclusion.

At the conclusion of the two-week inquest into the 13-year-old’s death in July 2019, Mr David Regan lifted reporting restrictions on the teenager accused of the push.

He has now been named as 19-year-old Jayden Pugh, who was 14 at the time of the incident.

Mr Regan told the packed court that he rejected Mr Pugh’s account that he slipped and fell into Christopher, because no other child witness has recounted that version of events.

“Christopher was deliberately pushed in the back using his hands”, Mr Regan concluded, “I am not satisfied that Christopher would have entered the water if he wasn’t pushed”.

However, Mr Regan also concluded that there was no evidence that he intended to cause any harm to Christopher. He said it is his view that the push by Mr Pugh was done through a “misplayed sense of fun… namely as a prank and not with any malicious intention”.

Christopher's body was recovered from the river Cynon

Christopher fell 2.5 metres from a stone ledge by the River Cynon, into water that was approximately 2.5 metres deep.

The coroner said Christopher was unable to prepare for his entry into the water, and almost certainly suffered the effects of cold water shock.

In his closing remarks as part of a narrative conclusion, Mr Regan said Christopher died by submersion when intentionally pushed by another child into the River Cynon.

“The push was a dangerous prank. However, the child who pushed him did not intend to cause Christopher’s death and himself jumped into the river with others to try to save him”.

The coroner said that on the basis of the facts of the case he had determined, he could not come to a conclusion that Christopher’s death was an accident, and neither could he conclude it was an unlawful killing.

Christopher Kapessa was with a group of friends playing near the water in Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, when he entered the water.

The group of teenagers eventually lost sight of Christopher under the murky river water. After police arrived, Christopher was eventually found and rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The inquest into his death opened on Monday 8 January, more than 4 and a half years after the incident took place and in the week Christopher would have turned 18.

The coroner, Mr David Regan, was asked conclude whether, if caused by another person, if Christopher’s death was the result of a deliberate act, an accident, or another reason.

Christopher Kapessa died after he was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon. Credit: Family Photos

The teenager accused of pushing Christopher into the River Cynon before he drowned in 2019 told the inquest that he “fell into him”.

Pugh denied that he had deliberately walked up behind the 13-year-old and pushed him back with the palms of his hands.

The inquest looked into the extent of the search by the emergency services and the deployment of available resources.

The scope of the inquest also included looking into whether resuscitation attempts were commenced immediately upon Christopher being located, and if not, whether earlier commencement of resuscitation attempts would have altered the outcome.

Christopher's family moved to Wales in 2011 and after initially living in Pontypridd, soon moved to Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

His mother told the court of numerous examples of alleged racism the family were subjected to while they were living there, including assault of her children and criminal damage but the police took no further action.

A house fire then led to them moving and Christopher began attending Mountain Ash Comprehensive School.

On the day of the incident in 2019, Christopher had returned home from school and told his mother he was going out to play football.

But alongside a group of 16 of his friends, Christopher went to a bridge over the river to play in and around the water.

Christopher Kapessa and his mum Alina Joseph Credit: Family Photo

A statement on behalf of Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, said he was not a confident swimmer, but that he’d had basic lessons and had no issues with entering the water while on holiday or visiting a swimming pool.

The emergency services were called and a search of the river was made between Mountain Ash and Cwmbach after the incident was reported at around 5.40pm on July 1st.

Christopher was rushed to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, but was later pronounced dead.

Soon after the incident, a discrimination complaint against South Wales Police was lodged by anti-racism charity The Monitoring Group on behalf of Christopher Kapessa's mother, Alina Joseph.

The senior police officer investigating Christopher's death told the inquest his team found no evidence to suggest that racism played a role in the incident.

South Wales Police said there was no indication that any police officer acted in a manner that breached professional standards.

In total, a major crime team for South Wales Police gathered 170 statements and 54 child interviews as part of a "full file of evidence".

