Storm Isha: Dozens of homes without power as travel disruption continues

Dozens of homes in south and mid-Wales are without power on Monday morning (January 22) after Storm Isha battered much of the country.

Much of Wales was subject to amber wind warnings issued by the Met Office as gusts topped 90mph in north Wales.

The powerful storm swept in on Sunday, causing forecasters to enforce "unusual" danger-to-life wind warnings, with concerns a tornado may hit parts of Britain.

A number of weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts, were put in place by the Met Office across the UK but have since been stood down.

The whole of Wales remains under a yellow weather warning for wind until midday today.

According to the Met Office, the latest warning means "some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs", could happen as well as "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible".

Further travel disruption is also expected with some roads and bridges may close and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Winds of 90mph were recorded in Gwynedd yesterday, with today's weather warning also saying: "Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

Natural Resources Wales have four flood alerts, meaning flooding is expected, and 32 flood warning in place across the country.

Hundreds of homes were without power across Wales yesterday, but most have had it restored after work overnight.

Some properties in Ystrad Mynach and Aberdulais as well as near Abercraf and Coed-y-Bryn are still without power but the problems are expected to be resolved on Monday morning.

The A55 Britannia Bridge is open to all vehicles except caravans, motorbikes and cyclists but there is a 30mph speed restriction in place for all traffic.

