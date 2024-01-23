The Welsh Ambulance Service has revealed some of the inappropriate calls made to 999 in the past year.Among them was someone who had misplaced their false teeth and a caller whose wife had rubbed chilli in her eyes.

Inappropriate calls put "additional strain" on the service which is already "over-stretched", says Andy Swinburn, Executive Director of Paramedicine.

The Trust is reminding people to "make the right call" and only dial 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured.

Of the 414,149 calls to the ambulance service last year, 68,416 were not a life-or-death emergency – an average of 188 calls a day.Mr Swinburn, said: “Our highly skilled paramedics and technicians are trained to help those whose life is in imminent danger.“That’s people in cardiac arrest, people with chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking, severe allergic reactions, catastrophic bleeding or someone who is having a stroke.

“People who’ve had a cough for a couple of days have a legitimate clinical need, but it’s ill-judged to call 999 when there are so many other ways to access help."

The following are real 999 calls made to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the past year.

The service is urging people to make the NHS 111 Wales website their first port of call for advice and information.

Lee Brooks, its Director of Operations, says consider the "alternatives" to 999 and call 111 if it’s urgent, call handlers will then be able to signpost to the right treatment and location.

He said: “You could also visit your local pharmacist, where experts in medicines can offer free clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of common ailments, such as coughs, colds, rashes, aches and pains.

“And at Minor Injuries Units, experienced emergency practitioners can deal with things like minor burns, bites and stings, as well as minor eye injuries.

“Ensure you have a well-stocked medicine cabinet for things which can be treated at home, like cut fingers, headaches and sore throats.“And if you have prescription medication, please keep on top of it and collect it on time.Mr Brooks continued: “If you or your loved one is ill or injured, ask yourself whether you really need the attention of the emergency services or if you can use an alternative or make your own way to hospital.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

He added: “We’re here to help people in their hour of need, but we also need the public to take some ownership and accountability for their health and wellbeing at a time when NHS services are stretched beyond measure."

People are being urged to "use NHS services wisely" and "protect them for those who need it most".Chief Executive Jason Killens acknowledged it might be confusing, as some people might not know "what’s open when and which healthcare professional is best placed to help".But he said plans were in place to make it easier. He said: “Longer-term, our ambition is to play a strengthened role in the broader NHS system to help patients navigate the right pathway to the most appropriate service, and that includes non-urgent health queries too.“But until then, we need the public to continue to use us sensibly to protect our precious resources for those who need us most.”