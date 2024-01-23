Play Brightcove video

The Welsh Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, spoke at a press conference responding to the Tata Steel announcement.

The Welsh Economy Minister has urged the Prime Minister to “pull out all the stops” and “reverse” the thousands of steel job cuts planned in Wales.

Tata Steel announced that 2,800 positions will be lost at Port Talbot as it transitions to a new, greener form of steel production, aided by £500m from the UK Government.

The UK Government has said that that investment has protected many more thousands of jobs and that the alternative was the complete closure of Tata operations in Wales.

Last week Rishi Sunak said: “The company is investing more money in order to safeguard thousands of jobs, and that’s something that the UK Government has done.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

At the same time, the UK Government’s Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies, said: “The actions of the UK Government have saved 5,000 jobs, which is 5,000 more than would have been saved if it had been left to the Labour party.”

The Labour Party at a UK level and the Labour Welsh Government take a different view and claim that the UK Government should have pushed for an alternative plan which would see a longer transition to the new way of working.

Today (Tuesday, 23 January), Economy Minister Vaughan Gething insisted that “the final whistle has not gone” and that there the numbers of job losses could be stemmed.

He told a press conference: “The prime Minister could realise the scale of the anger, the upset and hurt that the UK Government and Tata plan provides.

“He could instead pull out the stops in the coming hours and days to reverse the worst of these proposed cuts.”

Mr Gething denied Welsh ministers were giving Tata workers false hope, saying “the real danger is that there is a narrative that is created and simply accepted that nothing can be done.

"The formal consultation has yet to start.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...