The whole of Wales is feeling the impact of Storm Jocelyn with strong winds and heavy rain expected to bring disruption.

The Met Office has issued two overlapping yellow weather warnings which are due to remain in place until Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Jocelyn will be the 10th storm in just five months and follows Storm Isha, which left thousands of homes across Wales without power.

Forecasters are expecting gusts of up to 70mph which could see more power cuts and mobile phone coverage affected.

Credit: Met Office

The Met Office also warned travellers of potential disruption to their chosen routes as some roads and bridges may be affected "by fallen trees and other debris".

They have also warned of likely flooding to roads with train and bus services impacted.

The Met Office forecast for Wales today says: "A windy and damp day with murky conditions over higher ground and fairly persistent rain and drizzle. Very mild for January with coastal gales likely in association with Storm Jocelyn."

National Resources Wales has also issued four flood alerts across north Wales.

Which areas are covered by the weather warnings?

The first yellow wind warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

The second warning applies to Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham.

The heavy rain warning is in force from 12:30 until 19:00 on Tuesday. It covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

