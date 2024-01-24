Play Brightcove video

Video from Hannah Griffiths Bourne, Sea Trust Intern

Picture Credit- Lloyd Nelmes, Sea Trust Marine Project Officer

A humpback whale has been spotted at Fishguard Harbour.

It is believed the whale was first spotted off the coast of the Isle of Man on 13 January before being sighted in Pembrokeshire.

Onlookers can be heard screaming: "A whale in Wales! Whoaaa.... did you get that?" as they captured the video of a humpback whale.

Members of Manx Whale, Dolphin Watch and Sea Trust Wales worked together to compare images of the whale sightings, before determining they were one in the same.

Three small circular markings at the bottom of the dorsal fin, as well as other distinguishable marks, led the teams to confirm the whale's identity.

Photos shared online garnered a lot of attention after marine conservation charity, Sea Trust, posted updates on its whereabouts.

Speaking to ITV Wales, Sea Trust said: "The Humpback whale has been seen consistently in Fishguard & Goodwick Bay since Friday 19th with reports of it being seen New Quay the day before and matched to the whale seen off the Isle of Man the week before.

"It has been seen feeding along with pods of common dolphins and has breached many times so we hope it is good health.

"It has just been sighted again (23rd at 15:00). Whales are not an uncommon sight off the coast of Wales but this is normally Minke and Fin whales.

"The last Humpback spotted by Sea Trust was a few miles out to sea from Strumble Head many years ago, so to see a Humpback, and especially this close, is a real treat.

"We hope that this a sign of whale numbers increasing and an increase in bait fish in the bay but we are monitoring the whale closely and trying to find our more information based on previous sightings, so far only the Isle of man sighting has been shown to be a match."

