Major search suspended after reports of person in the water in Porthcawl

A decision on whether to continue the search after reports of a person entering the water at Porthcawl is expected this morning.

Emergency services have been at the scene since just before 6pm on Tuesday when the alarm was first raised.

It comes after large parts of Wales were placed a yellow weather warning for wind which is due to be stood down at lunchtime today (Wednesday).

Coastguard rescue teams from Porthcawl, Port Talbot, and Llantwit Major are involved in the search along with the police helicopter and coastguard helicopter.

A lifeboat from Mumbles is also supporting the search.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard told said: "HM Coastguard is coordinating the response to a report of a person in the water at Porthcawl.

The alarm was raised at around 5.55pm on January 23. Coastguard rescue teams have been sent from Porthcawl, Port Talbot, and Llantwit Major."

