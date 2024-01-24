A baby wallaby has been reported missing and is suspected to have been stolen from an address on Anglesey.

The young marsupial, named Walter, has been missing since the early hours of Thursday 18 January.

The joey's owner is said to be "understandably concerned" for his welfare. Police are appealing for information about Walter's whereabouts.

In a statement on their website, North Wales Police said: "Police are investigating a report of a baby wallaby being stolen from an address in the Holyhead Road area of Cemaes Bay.

" It is believed that the baby wallaby, named Walter, was taken between 4am-6am on Thursday January 18.

Sergeant Beth Lloyd from North Wales Police said: “Walter’s owner is understandably concerned for the wellbeing of the young wallaby and wishes to see him returned home.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Walter the wallaby, may have footage of the area around the time he was taken or may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police immediately.”

