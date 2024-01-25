The UK would be "woefully underprepared" for potential wars if Port Talbot's two blast furnaces close, according to the GMB Union.

In a letter written to the UK Defence Secretary, the union warned that the " UK will be unable to make full range of steel needed for warships and other parts of defence supply chain."

On Friday, 19 January, Tata Steel announced it would close both of Port Talbot's blast furnaces in an attempt cut costs at the plant and move toward greener steel production.

Under Tata's new plans, the plant will not be able to create 'virgin' steel, instead it will use an electric arc furnaces to melt scrap steel.

The GMB Union says it is vital that the country can produce virgin steel in order to build warships and other parts of the defence industry.

Warships are made from a variety of materials including steel and aluminum alloys. Credit: PA Images

Matt Roberts, GMB national officer, said: “We live in a turbulent global environment.

“Both Nato’s defence chief and Mr Shapps himself have warned that war in the next two decades is a possibility.

“Yet we are on the brink of losing our full ability to make our own steel, vital to our defence industry, not least in building warships.

“It’s utter folly.

“GMB is very clear, we must retain sovereign capability to make virgin steel.”

Tata bosses are due to appear before MPs next week to answer questions about the Indian multinational company’s decision to shut down the Port Talbot blast furnaces.

On Wednesday, Tata Steel’s chief executive Rajesh Nair and Thachat Viswanath Narendran, the global chief executive and managing director, are scheduled to give evidence to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee.

