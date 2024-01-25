Gerwyn Price is one of the world's top darts players but has his eye on opening his own fish and chip shop.

The Iceman hopes to open a new takeaway in his home village of Markham.

He has applied for planning permission and hopes to convert Markham Pharmacy, in Abernant Road, into a new takeaway.

The building would be transformed with proposals for the roof to be raised to install a staff room on the first floor.

The proposed takeaway could create one full-time and four part-time jobs.

Caerphilly Council's environmental health department has noted the premises are in a “mixed-use area including residential”.

It has recommended the business should not open outside the hours of 9 am-9 pm Monday to Saturday, and 10 am-8 pm on Sunday.

