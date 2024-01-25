Welsh darts ace Gerwyn Price hopes to open fish and chip shop in his home village
Gerwyn Price is one of the world's top darts players but has his eye on opening his own fish and chip shop.
The Iceman hopes to open a new takeaway in his home village of Markham.
He has applied for planning permission and hopes to convert Markham Pharmacy, in Abernant Road, into a new takeaway.
The building would be transformed with proposals for the roof to be raised to install a staff room on the first floor.
The proposed takeaway could create one full-time and four part-time jobs.
Caerphilly Council's environmental health department has noted the premises are in a “mixed-use area including residential”.
It has recommended the business should not open outside the hours of 9 am-9 pm Monday to Saturday, and 10 am-8 pm on Sunday.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…