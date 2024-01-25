Play Brightcove video

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment a moped driver tried to break into a restaurant in Cardiff, during the early hours of Tuesday, 23 January.

The video shows the driver repeatedly ramming the door using a moped, but they are unable to get through.

Owners of Ffloc became aware of the damage the next morning, when workers arrived to open up.

The glass on the door had been smashed, and the door had also been damaged.

Police say anyone with information about the attempted break in should contact them Credit: Rhodri Evans

The CCTV footage shows the person on the moped trying to drive into the door many times, getting the front wheel stuck before breaking free and fleeing from the site.

“It’s not a great time to have to deal with something like this,” said Rhodri Evans, one of the owners of Ffloc.

“We’re lucky that the door has two strong locks.

“This is the first time we’ve had any problems, we’ve been here for over 2 years."

Rhodri expects the repairs to cost “hundreds”.

He said: “Things are hard right now for every business with the high cost of living, but we’re lucky we have a lot of returning customers.”

The restaurant, on Cowbridge Road East, opened in 2021 Credit: Floc

Despite the damage to the restaurant, Ffloc reopened that day to customers.

“People have been around to make sure that we’re okay, sending messages online, fairplay to them,” said Rhodri.

South Wales Police say they are aware of the incident and are looking into the case.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2400025562."

