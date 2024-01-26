Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Gwennan Campbell visited the hospice on the momentous day.

Described as a extraordinary, a hospice on the outskirts of Cardiff has celebrated a momentous milestone in its history.

Tŷ Hafan Hospice, in Sully, marked 25 years since its doors first opening to children with life-shortening illnesses.

It has supported more than a thousand families through some of their most difficult times, many of whom were at the hospice to celebrate the important day.

John Weaver whose daughter was one of the first children cared for at the hospice said, "it is down to love, and that is what Tŷ Hafan is all about".

For parents who are told their children have a life-limiting illness, there can often seem like there is little hope.

25 years ago, Tŷ Hafan Hospice opened its doors for the first time in the hope of providing care and support to those children and their loved ones.

Since then, it has supported more than 1,100 young people, by providing specialist support as well as a place to feel safe.

Liz and John Weaver's daughter, Emily, was the first of those thousands of children to benefit from the charity's services, aged 12.

More than two decades later, Emily, 37, and her parents returned to mark the important day. Liz said Ty Hafan "was an absolute lifeline".

"Ty Hafan was not what I expected", she said, "it was such a happy fun place to be, the staff are amazing and Emily had an absolute every time she visited here."

"When surgery, medication and treatment is no longer any use, it is down to love and that's what Tŷ Hafan is all about", said Emily's dad, John.

The hospice would never had reached this landmark day without the support of donations from the public, said Maria Timon Samra, the hospice's CEO.

"Down through the years, the people of Wales have been behind us all the way, we're so eternally grateful for that as we know the families are as well", she said.

Looking forward to another two decades years, Maria said, "we really want to do more for children and families to make their lives as good as they possibly can be.

"Let's hope in 25 years, someone looking back will say we've managed to achieve that."

