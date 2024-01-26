Play Brightcove video

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says "the door will be open" for Louis Rees-Zammit if his move across the pond doesn't work out.

The 22-year-old ruled himself out of the Six Nations at the 11th hour in the hope of securing a contract in America.

He left Gloucester to join the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP), an intensive programme which will see him put through his paces in American football.

Gatland says he didn't try to change Rees-Zammit's mind because the young winger is following his dream.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Gatland said: "It all happened so quickly. It was a bit tough when you're naming the squad and you get a call from Gloucester 15 minutes before to say he's being released to go to the NFL or one of those training camps.

"He's a young man, he's 22. He's a big fan of the NFL. I think there's a lot of players, if they were given that opportunity they would love that sort of challenge.

"All I can say is he's following his dreams. He wants to be a star in something, whether that's in rugby or the NFL or on TikTok, I don't know.

"But he fits the bill. He's a good kid and he had a great World Cup for us".

He added: "If it doesn't work out then the door is open and we'll welcome him back with open arms.

"I just wish him all the best and I hope it sends a message, not just to rugby players but to all young people to follow their dreams and if it doesn't work out then pick another path.

"Don't have any regrets in life and for him, at 22, he goes and does this and he'll try to make it work and if it doesn't I'm sure there will be other opportunities for him."

