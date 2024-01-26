One of the contenders to take over from Mark Drakeford says he’s been unfairly treated in the nomination process by Wales’ largest trades union.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles says he was ruled ineligible by the Unite union due to “a new rule that no one was aware of” which meant only one candidate - Vaughan Gething - was put forward for nomination.

He’s told ITV Cymru Wales he’s gone public because he’s “standing up for fair play and equal treatment and says he’s been contacted by “many union members [who] have made it clear publicly that they are deeply unhappy with the way the nomination has been made.”

Unite says it “is satisfied that the nomination process was carried out correctly.”

On Wednesday the Economy Minister Vaughan Gething received the backing of Unite in Wales.

Both candidates took part in nomination hustings for Unite on 16th January. But Jeremy Miles’ team says it was only after they were told of a rule insisting that only people who had been “lay officials” - such as a workplace shop steward - could be nominated.

In a statement Jeremy Miles said that was when he was told “for the first time that I was ineligible to be nominated by the union due to a new rule that no one was aware of, had not been published and which hadn’t been applied previously. The political committee was then prevented from voting to express a view on the candidates, in light of this new rule.

“This new rule was not declared when I was invited by Unite to attend and participate in the nomination hustings. Neither was it referred to during the hustings. After the hustings concluded, the leadership of Unite failed to mention it to me. To date, I have not seen any evidence the rule even exists for the purpose claimed.

“Members will rightly expect that rules to nominate a candidate for the next leader of our party and our government should be transparent and be applied fairly.

“A longstanding trade unionist has said to me: if this can happen to a candidate for Welsh Labour leader, and First Minister of Wales, how will lay members wishing to progress in the union be treated? This is a fair question.

“The support I’ve gained in this contest is based on hard work in the Senedd and with local government since I was first elected in 2016. There are those who may feel others are more entitled to support because they have been around longer. Everyone is entitled to their view. But the way to express their view is through the proper democratic process.

Jeremy Miles is competing with Economy Minister Vaughan Gething to be the next first minister. Credit: PA Images

“I’m standing to lead an inclusive government in a nation where opportunities are open to everyone. I have an ambitious programme that includes defending and extending workers’ rights, and the urgent fight to protect high quality jobs - things that the majority of Unite members and officials stand for.

“I did not want to make a statement like this, but so many union members have made it clear publicly that they are deeply unhappy with the way the nomination has been made. I am standing up for the principle of fairness and equal treatment, as any good trade unionist would.”

Members of the Miles campaign say they believe he was on course to win the union’s nomination. They say they still haven’t been shown the “new rule” which barred him and a letter to the General Secretary hasn’t been answered.

A Unite spokesperson said, “During the Unite Wales Labour Party Liaison Committee meeting, the nominee in question was interviewed and his suitability considered.

“However, Unite’s Rules Conference last year decided that Unite “will only formally endorse candidates who have held elected lay office as representatives of workers.” Under this rule he was ineligible for nomination.

“Unite is satisfied that the nomination process was carried out correctly.”

In an interview with me Jeremy Miles said, “I'm standing up for fair play and equal treatment like any good trade unionists would.

“I feel for those Unite members who were in the room who came there with an expectation they'd be able to cast their ballot for the candidate they thought was best, only to find the rules being changed halfway through the process to a rule no one had heard of and hasn't even been published.”

When I asked him if he believed he would have won the nomination if he’d been ruled eligible he said “Look, if the rules are change, that's for one reason only. Why else would the rules be changed?

“At the end of the day, this is about making sure that the rules are fairly applied for any candidate, for any office within the union or outside. That's what I'm interested in making sure happens.”

A spokesperson for Vaughan Gething’s campaign said that “We’re proud and honoured to welcome Unite’s nomination for Vaughan Gething for Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales.”

With the support of Unite, Vaughan Gething now has the backing of five trades unions and as well as the Welsh Labour affiliate, the Jewish Labour Movement. He also has the support of the majority of Labour council group leaders.

Jeremy Miles can count on the support of a majority of Labour council leaders and deputy leaders as well as the majority of Labour Senedd members.

So far he’s been nominated by 10 Constituency Labour Parties while Vaughan Gething has the support of 8.

The period for nominating by CLPs and affiliate organisations such as unions comes to an end on the 29th January.

Voting by Welsh Labour members begins on February 16th with a winner announced on March 16th.

