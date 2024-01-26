Play Brightcove video

Jason Wyatt is a works at the Tata plant in Port Talbot.

Tata Steel is facing calls to shelve its plans to close both blast furnaces at its Port Talbot site and wait for this year's general election.

On Friday, 19 January, the steel giant announced its plans to consult on its proposals to decarbonise putting 2,500 jobs at risk in the town and a further 300 across the UK.

Unite held a demonstration outside the steelworks, on Friday 26 January, urging Tata's board to rethink its proposals and wait until the autumn.

It has secured commitments from Labour that if it forms a government it will invest £3 billion in the UK’s steel industry and provide serious investment.

Workers from Tata’s Port Talbot steelworks also gathered at College Green, in Westminster Credit: Lucy North/PA

Labour’s leadership has told Tata not to make any “irreversible decisions” before voters go to the polls.

Jason Wyatt who is a steelworker in Port Talbot said that their protest was to show politicians the importance of investment in the steel industry.

"We need, without any shadow of a doubt, to keep a blast furnace going at least until our three million ton arc furnace is brought online", he said.

Mr Wyatt added, "It is imperative, it is the only way to guarantee our futures and our downstream operations".

Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Tata has had clear commitments that a Labour government will provide serious investment for the plant.

"Unite has shown how we can use this investment to save jobs and maintain capacity that allows for future growth at Port Talbot.

“The demand for steel is expanding and the opportunity is there for the UK to become the European capital of green steel. Tata must listen, shelve its plans and protect UK steel production. Unite will not stop fighting until it does.”

With thousands of jobs at risk, local businesses have told ITV Wales how it will have a knock-on effect on them too.

Afan Ales and Fine Wines owner Gavin John said: “A large percentage of my business relies on customers from the steelworks.

"Tata’s current plans will be devasting not just for myself but all of Port Talbot – they are literally a town killer.

"Once both blast furnaces are off, they can’t be switched on again.

He added: “Delaying any decisions for a few months to get the general election out the way would not hurt Tata in the slightest and could benefit the company and Port Talbot enormously. The company must see sense.”

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock says it is not too late to "adopt the multi-union plan". Credit: Tata Steel

The GMB has also today urged the Ministry of Defence to intervene to safeguard the future of the Port Talbot site and the sovereign defence manufacturing capability of the UK.

Matt Roberts, GMB National Officer, said: “We live in a turbulent global environment.

“Both NATO’s defence chief and Mr Shapps himself have warned war in the next two decades is a possibility.

“Yet we are on the brink of losing our full ability to make our own steel, vital to our defence industry – not least in building warships. It’s utter folly.

“GMB is very clear: we must retain the sovereign capability to make virgin steel.”

Tata bosses are due to appear before MPs next week to answer questions about the Indian multinational company’s decision to shut down the Port Talbot blast furnaces.

On Wednesday 31 January, Tata Steel’s chief executive Rajesh Nair and Thachat Viswanath Narendran, the global chief executive and managing director, are scheduled to give evidence to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee.

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: “We understand how difficult our recent announcement is for our workers and our steel communities.

"To end losses of £1million a day and secure the green future of steelmaking in Port Talbot, we are investing £1.25bn in new electric arc furnace technology - as steelmakers across Europe are doing.

"We believe that scrap-based steelmaking is the right solution for our business in the UK – a country which is currently the second largest exporter of used steel in the world, and one in which renewable energy is developing quickly.”

