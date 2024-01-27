A body has been found in the search for a woman seen entering the sea in Porthcawl on Tuesday evening, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police said the body of a woman was found in a nearby coastal location after a call from a member of the public.

Emergency services responded just before 6pm on Tuesday 23 January when the alarm was first raised.

Difficult weather conditions caused by Storm Jocelyn posed a challenge for emergency services. Credit: Media Wales

Coastguard rescue teams from Porthcawl, Port Talbot, and Llantwit Major were involved in the initial search along with a police helicopter and coastguard helicopter.

Disruptive weather conditions caused by Storm Jocelyn had proved a challenge to the search operation.

In a statement on Saturday, South Wales Police said: "While formal identification has yet to take place, her family has been informed of the news. "HM Coroner has been informed. Our thoughts are with the next of kin at this difficult time."

