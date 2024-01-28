Newport County's FA Cup dreams were dashed after Premier League giants Manchester United snatched a victory in the FA Cup fourth round clash at Rodney Parade on Sunday evening.

Man Utd got off to strong start, with Bruno Fernandes scoring the first goal within minutes to give an early lead.

But the Exiles fought back to give the visitors a scare, thanks to two goals from Bryn Morris and Will Evans.But it wasn't to be at Rodney Parade, with the score at the final whistle 4-2 to Man Utd.

Newport County's Will Evans scored the side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round clash. Credit: PA Images

It was perhaps the biggest spectacle yet for Newport County fans as they played host to arguably the most recognisable football club in the world.

Tickets for Sunday's fixture sold out in minutes and an extra stand was built at Rodney Parade to accommodate demand.

ITV Wales reporter Marina Jenkins was in Newport soaking up the pre-game atmosphere

Despite Man Utd emerging triumphant, Newport County certainly won't walk away from the day empty-handed.

The team is set to pocket £400,000 from the Red Devils' visit.

That's without the cash injection into the local economy – in hotels, restaurants and bars – thanks to visiting fans.

Meanwhile in the tournament, Wrexham AFC will travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on Monday night in an FA Cup fourth round tie.

The winner of that match will host Newcastle United in the fifth round.

