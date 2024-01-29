Emergency services tackled a wind turbine fire in Newcastle Emlyn on Sunday, according to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Blaen Bowi just before midday, with the wind turbine "well alight on their arrival".

"Pieces of the wind turbine were falling nearby," according to the service.

Crews from Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen, who were both called to the incident, left shortly after one o'clock on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "No further action was taken by crews and the landowner continued to monitor for fire spread and falling debris."