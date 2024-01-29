Residents in a Denbighshire village are vowing "not to give up" their fight to get their local bus fully reinstated after the Llandegla stop was removed from the timetable.

ITV Wales reported earlier this month that Arriva would no longer be serving the village after reviewing its timetable and service provision in North Wales following the introduction of the 20mph speed limits.

But Denbighshire County Council says a 'temporary solution' has now been found. It's had approval from all North Wales authorities to use a portion of this year’s Bus Transition Funding to assist with the change made to this service.

A 'temporary' minibus will now be provided to run the timetable through to the end of May.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We have worked alongside Arriva, the Welsh Government and other North Wales local authorities to support a temporary solution for this transport route.

"This arrangement will be reviewed at the end of May."

Councillor Gwyneth Dillon, from Llandegla Community Council, says the service is key to the "wellbeing of the whole community."

She told ITV Wales: "It's a step in the right direction but locals in the village would like the bus service completely reinstated."

The bus service has been described as a "lifeline" to many by Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Conwy West raised the matter in the Senedd and has released a statement on his website.

“Obviously, it is a concern that the service will run until May 31st only, when there will be a further review of services.

"I will be pushing to ensure that when this review takes place, the genuine concerns that I raised on behalf of residents will be fully considered and that this service will continue indefinitely.”

