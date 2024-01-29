A man has been found guilty of murdering his vulnerable partner last year following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Matthew Pickering, 49, of Cadoxton, Neath killed Georgina Dowey in May 2023 before leaving her body on the floor of their downstairs bathroom as he tried to cover up the crime.

Pickering pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder after police found the victim's body on Sunday 7 May last year.

Ms Dowey, 46, was in a relationship with Pickering and had moved into his address in March last year.

Here is the Moment Matthew Pickering is arrested.

The court heard how Pickering spent "approximately 40 hours covering his tracks while Georgina’s body lay on the floor of his downstairs toilet," including texting her phone and placing items of evidence in bins around the local area.

Ms Dowey had two mobile phones, neither of which were found. Police believe Pickering discarded of them.

CCTV captured Pickering going to a corner shop to buy bleach to clean up the scene.

Detective Inspector David Butt said: “This conviction represents justice being served for Georgina’s murder – at the hands of her own partner."

Matthew Pickering was seen on CCTV at a corner shop buying bleach to clean the scene. Credit: ITV Wales

He added: "My thoughts remain with Georgina's family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

"I would like to thank the local community and witnesses for the support they have provided to this investigation.”

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "Tackling domestic violence and violence against woman and girls is a clear priority for the force and we urge anyone who is suffering from domestic violence to come forward and speak to police."

Matthew Pickering will be sentenced at a later date.

