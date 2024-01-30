A man has died after a three-car crash which has closed part of the M4 near Newport.

The collision between junction 29 and 28 on the eastbound carriageway involved a BMW X4, a Vauxhall Agila and a Volkswagen Polo, with police receiving reports around 9pm on Monday, 29 January.

A man, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and his next of kin have been informed.

Another man, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

Gwent Police Superintendent Mike Richards said: “While our officers continue to work at the scene of the collision, all lanes of the motorway between junctions 28 and 30 on the eastbound side are currently closed and diversions are currently in place with this incident still ongoing.

“We know that there is likely to be a high level of travel disruption so we’re asking motorists to avoid the area and follow the diversions which are in place.”

