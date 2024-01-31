Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

Two thirds of foster children in Wales have insecurities around food and meal times.

A new campaign by Foster Wales hopes to give carers the tools they need to help children overcome worries around food.

Bring Something to the Table was launched at Newport Market, along with a special cooking demonstration led by Celebrity Masterchef winner Wynne Evans.

Foster Wales carried out a survey asking foster carers for their experience at meal times. The results found:

40% have cared for children with disordered eating

61% have fostered children who are insecure around food

65% have taught children how to eat at the table

The feedback helped shape the campaign, which not only hopes to support foster carers but also recruit new ones around the country.

Alastair Cope, head of Foster Wales said: "As 22 local authorities working together across Wales to really spread that message that yes, we need more foster carers.

"But the fact is that everybody can bring something to the table. Even if people don’t feel they have the right skills or abilities or experience to look after a child in care.

"Always come to your local authorities, first port of call, if you’re interested in fostering. And have that conversation with you and we’ll take you through it every step of the way."

Around 100 foster carers went to the event at Newport Market. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

John Jenkins has six children around his dinner table, four of which are foster children. He said kitchen management is crucial: "We have a lot of one pot style dishes that were all having the same meal together.

"If you make spaghetti bolognese one day, you have everything you need to layer up for a lasagne for the next day. Children looking forward to that meal time together, they’re having that meal time.

"Feeling like a family. That’s the most important thing, it’s not what the dish is, what the food is, how you cook it or anything like that. It’s what it signifies."

Cath has fostered 28 children over the years. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Over the years, Cath Lucas and her husband Ian have fostered 28 children, currently with a baby and nine year old in their care.

They travelled down from Wrexham for the event and to share their tips with others.

Cath said: "Some children have lived where they’ve had very little food or they’ve not known where the next meal is coming from.

"So we lay the table for them before they go out in the morning and before they go to bed at night, they just know that security is there.

"They’re still going to be here at our house and there’s going to be a meal provided for them."

Find out more about 'Bring Something to the Table'

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...