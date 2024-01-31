The latest weather forecast for Wales

Play Brightcove video

Ruth Dodsworth brings you the latest forecast for Wales

This Evening and Tonight:Wet and windy this evening with a band of rain sinking southwards, this turning heavy at times. Becoming drier overnight with clear spells developing and winds easing giving some patchy frost. Minimum temperature 1 deg C.Thursday:After a chilly start, it'll be a drier day with hazy sunshine. Temperatures around average with generally lighter winds. Maximum temperature 8 deg C.Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Often cloudy through the period with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, mostly over the hills with occasional brighter interludes. Becoming mild but windy at times.